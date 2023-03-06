Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 833,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

CHDN traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.80. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.40.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

