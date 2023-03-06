CIBC Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB cut Enbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.15.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

ENB opened at C$52.83 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.08%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

