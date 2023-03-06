Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 305.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.32. 754,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,090. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

