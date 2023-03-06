Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Citi Trends Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.