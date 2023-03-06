Citigroup Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $120.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

