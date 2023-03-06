Citigroup Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

