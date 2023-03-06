Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CIA opened at $3.06 on Friday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

