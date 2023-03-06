Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.50. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 224,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,212,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

