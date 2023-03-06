CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.86. CNX Resources shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 255,418 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 230,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

