Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,460 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

