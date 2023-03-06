Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 770.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 498,378 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,933,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

