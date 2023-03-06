Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 919,830 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
