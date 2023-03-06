Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 919,830 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

