Comparing Solid Power (SLDP) & Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solid Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Solid Power Competitors 66 456 976 50 2.65

Valuation & Earnings

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million $18.09 million -64.39 Solid Power Competitors $700.26 million $4.07 million 5.22

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -87.17% -126.36% -19.40%

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.