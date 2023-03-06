Compound (COMP) Price Tops $45.95 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $333.94 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $45.95 or 0.00205135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00096727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

