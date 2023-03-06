Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 18,630,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

CRK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. 4,920,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,806 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

