Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $221.80 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $540.80 million and $221.80 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00392675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00679155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00087337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00552399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,303,999 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining.

