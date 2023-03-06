CONMED (CNMD) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -34.17 CONMED Competitors $1.05 billion $117.16 million 5.73

CONMED’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 13.27, suggesting that their average share price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% CONMED Competitors -659.83% -48.30% -23.70%

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -326.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 109 636 1770 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 62.63%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

