Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.69 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

