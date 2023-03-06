Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT 8.43% 0.84% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LSL Property Services and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 NETSTREIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

This table compares LSL Property Services and NETSTREIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT $96.28 million 12.05 $8.12 million $0.16 125.01

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats LSL Property Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

