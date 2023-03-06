Contrasting POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.28% -51.18% POINT Biopharma Global N/A -31.08% -29.43%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.72 million ($0.59) -1.47 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.87) -8.77

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 0 0 9 0 3.00

POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 111.34%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

