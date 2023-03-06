Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,436 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,467,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 526,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

