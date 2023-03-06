Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

