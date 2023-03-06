Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.70 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

