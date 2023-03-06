Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,818,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 5,303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Country Garden Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$2.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

