CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

