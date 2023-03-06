CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

CTIC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 9,717,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,573. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

