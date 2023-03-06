CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 9,717,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,573. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.