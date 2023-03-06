Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 5% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $700.96 million and $58.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,911,370,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,590,948 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

