Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.55.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

