DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $254.97 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $254.97 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00007579 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00422735 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.86 or 0.28573035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

