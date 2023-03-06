Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

