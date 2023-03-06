DFI.Money Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $1,216.35 or 0.05437577 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

