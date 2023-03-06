Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

