Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 400,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digihost Technology stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.60% of Digihost Technology worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digihost Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DGHI opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 7.43. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

