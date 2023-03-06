Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $126.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.