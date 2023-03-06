Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.