Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 6,541,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,106,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

