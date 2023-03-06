Diversey (DSEY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
