Diversey (DSEY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diversey

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

