Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $148.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

