Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.