Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.12 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Domo has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.