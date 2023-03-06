DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
