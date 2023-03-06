DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

