Douglas M. Shipley Sells 16,518 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 16,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $332,507.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,061,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.78. 27,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,263. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.