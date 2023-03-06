Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during trading hours on Monday. Dowa has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

