Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 57,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 260,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,580.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $142,604 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

