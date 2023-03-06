DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

