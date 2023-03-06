EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

