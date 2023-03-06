Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 3.02% of Eastman Chemical worth $257,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.42. 246,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

