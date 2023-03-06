Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.17. 156,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,063. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

