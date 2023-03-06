Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ETV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.17. 156,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,063. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
