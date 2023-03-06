Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 90,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,879. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

