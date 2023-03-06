Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

